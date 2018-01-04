RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2017 winner captures rare photograph in a London canal

A rare photograph of an egret fishing in a London canal has won the top prize in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2017.

Taken by seventeen year-old Gideon Knight from Ilford, the image shows the bird fishing on a winter morning in the young photographer’s local park.

The winning photo beat more than 3,500 photographs to win a weekend photography break, a trophy and certificate presented by Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.

Describing how he took his winning image, Knight said: “On a winter morning, a little egret fishes in a shallow canal in my local park. These birds are rare visitors here so I approached carefully as close as I could get without spooking it.

“The bright morning light, coupled with a shadowed area behind the bird, created this stark contrast of black and white and highlighted the droplets of water created by the fishing egret.”

The awards were open to entries from under 19s across England and Wales in five categories.

Other category winners and runners up included a fox cub in front of the sunset, a formidable garden spider and a close-up look at a bee.

For the full gallery of the winning images visit https://young.rspca.org.uk/ypa/galleries