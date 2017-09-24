Big Picture: The RPS International Images for Science 2017

Enrico Sacchetti took the Gold Award (26 and over) in The Royal Photographic Society’s International Images for Science 2017 competition

Open to entry from amateur photographers, students, professional and medical photographers, the various images entered in this competition depict various scientific processes and phenomena.

This image won the Gold Award (26 and over) for Italian photographer Enrico Sacchetti. It depicts the interior of the XENON1T physics experiment at the Gran Sasso Laboratory, Italy. The experiment aims to detect particles of dark matter, which is thought to make up about 27% of the universe.

The winning images, along with 95 other shortlisted pictures, will form an exhibition which will tour the UK, starting at The Crystal, Royal Victoria Docks, London E16 (26 September to 25 October 2017). For more information, visit rps.org.

For the image, Sacchetti receives £1,000 and an RPS Gold Medal.