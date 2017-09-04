Rotolight NEO 2 launched – a “revolutionary” lighting product

Rotolight NEO 2, the latest lighting product from the British LED lighting manufacturer, is being touted as a “revolutionary all-in-one High Speed Sync flash and continuous light for photographers and filmmakers”.

The new Rotolight NEO 2 has a barely perceptible recycle time, which will help photographers create high speed images more easily than before, according to the news shared at launch. With more and more cameras, increasingly capable of shooting stills at high frame rates, lighting products like the NEO 2 will be key in enabling photographers to push the limits of their creativity.

Simultaneously, the NEO2 can be used as a modelling light and high speed flash, making it possible to acquire focus in lowlight light situations. Rotolight designed the NEO 2 with photographers and videographers in mind, but particularly those who work on the go – with optional rain covers available, as well as colour filters and softbox covers. The NEO 2’s continuous light functionality will make it possible for people to shoot what they see, while the flexibility of high speed flash up to 1/8000th sec. will freeze practically any action.

Also announced alongside the NEO 2, Rotolight and Elinchrom have partnered to integrate its Skyport 2.4Ghz HSS wireless flash receiver into the NEO 2, which means the product will work without an additional standalone flash receiver. Skyport provides wireless control for up to 10 lights, in four groups up to 200m (656ft) with the new Rotolight HSS transmitter, optomised for use with Rotolight by Elinchrom.

The transmitter will be available in iterations compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Panasonic at launch and Fujifilm in the coming months.

“The NEO 2 is going to revolutionise how people use light, and eliminate the need for external flash. If you have those moments that you just cannot afford to miss, this is an incredible light for you. You’ll never miss a shot,” says Jason Lanier, a Sony Artisan of Imagery and professional photographer.