Rotolight Anova Pro 2: One of the brightest LED lights ever launched?

British-LED lighting manufacturer Rotolight has announced its latest continuous light and High Speed Sync (HSS) flash – the Anova Pro 2.

Hailed as one of the brightest LED lights ever launched in its class, the Anova Pro 2 delivers 10,700 lux at 3ft.

Now in its fourth generation, the Anova Pro 2 is aimed primarily at professional photographers, film and television producers.

It offers 70% more power output than its predecessor, with energy-efficient LED panels designed to keep running costs low and battery performance high.

Highly accurate colour reproduction is promised, which eliminates or reduces the need for expensive post-production.

There is also electronically adjustable colour temperature in both flash and continuous modes.

Despite the performance increase, the Anova Pro 2 is the same size as the previous model.

For professional photographers, there’s an updated HSS flash capability (1/8,000th), with a 250% power boost in flash mode.

There’s also zero recycle time, making it ideal for working with cameras capable of a high frame rate.

The Anova Pro 2 can be simultaneously a continuous ‘modelling light’ and HSS flash, which is useful for acquiring focus in low light before taking your shot.

In addition the circular shape of the unit promises to produce a soft, flattering output, with a catchlight effect in the subject’s eyes.

Photographer Mark Mann, who has photographed numerous celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, said of the Anova system: “I’ve shot strobe my entire career, and had always been intrigued by continuous light – but I never found any I liked until [I used] the Rotolight Anova.

“The quality of light is absolutely beautiful, it gives you a very filmic feel.”

The Rotolight Anova Pro 2 is due to go on sale in December 2017, priced from £1,249, excluding VAT.

It will ship with an integrated DMX, V-lock battery plate, wireless Elinchrom receiver and four-piece filter kit as standard.