Photographer Rory Lewis created a project called ‘Soldiery’, about the British army that has gained national recognition after being nominated for the prestigious Portrait of Britain exhibition.

The photography project focuses on military personnel as its subject, and features striking photographs of soldiers in uniform – serving as a celebration of the diversity and traditions of the British Army.

According to his website, the portrait exhibition was conceived to reflect the modern face of the British military, but with some inspiration from the historical portraiture of military past. Capturing the Essence, the Valour, the Prestige, Honour & Diversity – in a Portrait Collection of the Modern British Army. The exhibition, held at the National Army Museum is also supported by a paperback photobook of the same name. But Rory’s project is gaining further interest following the shortlisting of his remarkable portrait of Captain Anani-Isaac from The Royal Lancers for the Portrait of Britain exhibition: Source.

Creating ‘Soldiery’, has allowed Rory to meet soldiers from all over the world, including Canada, Australia, Zimbabwe, Malaw and many other places, giving him a unique opportunity to photograph and document the diversity of the world’s military.