Ricoh releases Caplio RR770 digital camera

Ricoh has launched a 7.1-million-pixel compact with a 3in LCD screen called the Caplio RR770.

Billed as the successor to the RR750, the new model features a zoom lens designed to deliver the 35mm viewing angle equivalent of a 34-102mm lens.

In macro mode users can focus as close as 5cm, according to Ricoh.

The Caplio RR770 is compatible with SD memory cards and comes with 32MB of on-board memory.

It is powered by AA batteries.

A UK price was not available at the time of writing.

For details call Ricoh UK on 020 8261 4000.