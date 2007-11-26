Ricoh releases Caplio RR770 digital camera

Ricoh has launched a 7.1-million-pixel compact with a 3in LCD screen called the Caplio RR770.
Billed as the successor to the RR750, the new model features a zoom lens designed to deliver the 35mm viewing angle equivalent of a 34-102mm lens.
In macro mode users can focus as close as 5cm, according to Ricoh.
The Caplio RR770 is compatible with SD memory cards and comes with 32MB of on-board memory.
It is powered by AA batteries.
A UK price was not available at the time of writing.
For details call Ricoh UK on 020 8261 4000.