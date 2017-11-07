Reflex reimagines the classic 35mm SLR

Created by a team of photographers, designers and technologists, the Reflex SLR is the first update on the manual SLR camera system in more than a quarter of a century.

Designed to combine modern mechanical and electrical engineering with the classic design and function of an analogue camera, the Reflex I boasts a number of firsts for manual SLR cameras – the I-Plate, I-Back and Reflex App.

The I-Plate is an interchangeable lens-mount plant, which enables adaptation of most manual legacy glass, including Nikon F mount, Canon FD mount, Olympus OM mount, and Pentax PK mount lenses.

The I-Back is a daylight interchangeable back, which allows for easy film loading and having a choice of multiple film backs ready and loaded at all times.

Finally, the Reflex app allows you to connect the SLR to your smartphone.

The app will record the camera settings for each shot automatically, allowing users to revert back to preferred settings for later shots.

It will also send a push notification to your phone, prompting you to make a digital note of the photo just taken.

The camera is aimed at all levels of photographers, from those wanting to experiment with film for the first time, all the way to seasoned analogue photographers.

Reflex has been developed by the same team responsible for ‘If You Leave’, a popular photography based blog and social community set up in 2009.

It is headed up by CEO and founder, Laurence Von Thomas.

Funding for the camera is being raised through Kickstarter, which is due to run until 7 December.

Early backers can pre-order the Reflex I for £350, with the price rising to £399 at a later date.

Those ordering through Kickstarter can expect to receive the cameras in August next year, after which the camera should go on sale to the general public.

The Reflex I is the first product in the system, but a range of accompanying accessories are set to follow.

For more information, and to find out how you can back the project, visit the Kickstarter page.