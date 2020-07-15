Reach for the Skylum Luminar 4.3 July 15, 2020

Skylum has released the latest update to its Luminar editing package, version 4.3. Available as a free update for Luminar 4 users, the update adds the ability to search photos (above), integration with the 500px online gallery, a new crop interface, and several performance improvements.

“With the 4.3 update, raw files now open faster than ever before in Luminar, meaning photographers can start working on their images more quickly,” a spokesperson said. “Luminar tools also use less of the computer’s memory, resulting in quicker and more responsive sliders. What results is a smoother and snappier experience… Those using older or less powerful computers should also see speed boosts to help them enhance their editing and management workflows.”

Other claimed improvements include faster ‘Looks’ (presets) processing for raw files, the ability to flip objects in the AI Augmented Sky feature plus easier copying and pasting of multiple skies. For new customers, Luminar 4 is available for £54. Full details and purchasing here. Angela Nicholson reviewed the package back in April if you wish to learn more about it.