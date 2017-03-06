Raw HDR capture arrives on Lightroom Mobile

Android and iOS users are to be able to capture raw HDR footage straight from their phones

Adobe has announced a major update and a new set features for its popular Lightroom app for mobile devices – headlined by the arrival of raw HDR capture for both Android and iOS users.

Reportedly, the new HDR mode works by automatically scanning the scene in your images to determine the correct exposure range and then capturing three DNG files which are then automatically aligned, merged deghosted and tonemapped in the app.

The result is a 32­bit floating point DNG, with all of the benefits of both an HDR and a raw photo, which is processed by the same algorithms with the same quality as the HDR technology built into Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom.

While in the past, users could capture an HDR JPEG on their phone, those images generally only used two shots and often failed to capture the full range of tonality in difficult lighting scenarios. By capturing three raw shots and merging on the phone, Adobe say the result is greatly increased dynamic range with the ability to edit and share right away.

Creative Cloud subscribers also get the benefit of syncing automatically with their other devices, ensuring the safety of back-ups of all versions of the image captured.

On top of the update to HDR capture, mobile users are also to benefit from small quality of life adjustments, including the ability to export the original file, radial and linear gradient tools, and the ability to use gestures to rate and review images.

