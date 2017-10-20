Rankin wants you to take photos about life in the UK this weekend

The crowdsourced photography project is taking place this weekend

An estimated 250,000 people will take part in a crowdsourced photography shoot this weekend to document life in the UK.

From October 20-22, 2017, anyone can join noted portrait and fashion photographer Rankin to submit images to the This is Britain project.

The top 500 photographs taken will then be made into a book with all profits donated to BBC Children in Need.

Rankin said: “This weekend we will hold a mirror up to ourselves, asking who are are?

“From John o’ Groats to Land’s End we want to capture and celebrate the extraordinary spectrum of colours and characters that make up our society and binds us together as a country.”

Submissions have already started coming in with a select number seen here.

The project aims to capture a day in the life of the UK with submission categories ranging from ‘breakfast’ all the way through to ‘so to bed.’

Rankin will choose the final contents of the book, which will be published in time for Christmas with the hope to raise £250,000 for BBC Children in Need.

Other photographers contributing to the project include David Montgomery, the first American photographer to capture the Queen, and rock photographer Paul Postle.

Montgomery said: “I wanted to get involved with this project because I believe that it is a unique opportunity to really understand the world that we live in today.”

Ahead of the project, Rankin released a photography masterclass to inspire everyone to capture images. The short two minute video clip can be watched below.

You can submit your photos right up until Sunday 22, October on the ‘This is Britain’ website in any of the themes listed below.

Chapter themes: Britain’s Dreaming; The Waking Hour; Breakfast; The Rush Hour; The View From My Desk; Coffee Morning; Lunch; At Play; Lazy Afternoons; Time For Tea; Coming Home; My Family & Other Animals; Out With My Mate and So to Bed.

Some of the submissions so far