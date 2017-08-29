Quiz – How well do you know your photography history?

Test your photography general knowledge in this week's AP quiz.

This week’s photography quiz takes a look back at some of the history behind some the most famous brands in photography, including some tricky questions that will test your knowledge. You don’t have to be a photographer to be able to answer all of these questions, but it won’t hurt! Put your photography general knowledge and understanding to the test and share it with your friends to see how they match up.

Think you know a lot about photography and camera technology? Tackle the quiz.