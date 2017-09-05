Quiz – Fact or fiction?

Test your photography general knowledge in this week's AP quiz. This week, let's test your myth-busting skills!

The art and development of photography and camera technology is surrounded by many fascinating stories, some truer than others, but all serving to feed the mystique of the imaging practise. Commonly held myths continue to prevail despite clashing with obvious logic, while some photography facts are almost too bonkers to believe.

Put your photography general knowledge to the test this week by taking our “Photography: Fact or fiction” quiz and then share it with your friends to see just how much they know.

Think you know a lot about photography and camera technology? Tackle the quiz.