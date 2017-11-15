Previously unseen photos of Queen to tour the UK

The photographs feature as part of a Queen exhibition

Previously unseen photos of the legendary rock band Queen are to tour the UK in November.

Taken by renowned rock photographer Denis O’Regan, more than half of the collection of over sixty images have not previously been published.

The exhibition of photographs will visit Harrogate, Bolton, Chesterfield and Milton Keynes in special one night events.

O’Regan said: “Selecting the shots has been an evocative experience. It was a special time for me, and I’m reminded of the trust that Freddie, Brian, Roger and John placed in me.

“All these years later, they remain one of the most famous and charismatic bands in history”.

Music photographer O’Regan was David Bowie’s official photographer during the 1980s but he has also captured Spandau Ballet, Pink Floyd, Duran Duran, Thin Lizzy and the Rolling Stones on camera.

This collection features live performance photographs and off-stage shots from the mid-1970s to the last tour with the original line-up in 1986.

All events will run from 7:30pm to 9pm with standard admission tickets available for £9.50 and VIP tickets for £29.50, which allow access from 6.30pm for a ‘Question and Answer’ session with O’Regan and a private viewing.

The unseen photos exhibition will be at the Harrogate Stratstone BMW on November 17, Bolton Williams BMW on November 21, Stratstone Chesterfield BMW on November 23 and Milton Keynes Lancaster BMW on November 24.

Tickets are available at www.offbeatlounge.co.uk/princesoftheuniverse

