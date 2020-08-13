Portrait perfection is just a few clicks away (sponsored) August 13, 2020

It’s the season for outdoor portraits and of course, you want to make them studio-perfect. There’s never been a better time to invest in PortraitPro, used by professionals everywhere for the best-looking skin, eyes, mouth, hair and more.

Outdoor light can be great but may not be kind to complexions. PortraitPro 19 auto-retouches without needing complicated layers, frequency separation or cloning, whether as a plug-in or stand-alone. It’s fast, not memory or disk space hungry, and runs on Windows or MacOS without needing the latest updates.

In parks and gardens, sunshine on grass and light through trees can add a green cast to skin tones. It’s hard to fix – but see how PortraitPro 19 does it effortlessly (above).

“Thanks to AI face detection, PortraitPro 19 is quicker and easier to use than previous versions and makes it possible to apply realistic effects in a matter of minutes, which which would otherwise take hours to do manually. For the portrait photographer who enjoys shooting more than editing, this could be essential software.” – DSLR Photography

For an EXTRA 20% off the already discounted Portrait Pro use the code APJJB (ends Monday, August 17, 2020). See the link here.