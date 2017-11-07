Polaroid Originals release gold and silver framed film

This is the latest release from the recently founded Polaroid Originals
Polaroid Originals has released two limited edition gold and silver framed film packs for 600 film cameras.
This is the latest in the release of themed photography film with pink and blue tinted film also recently unveiled by Polaroid Originals.
The festive release is available to buy now in time to capitalise on the Christmas shopping market.
The themed film is compatible with the recently launched Polaroid OneStep 2, which was modelled on the original camera with some modern features added like a USB rechargeable battery and proposed improved lens quality.
The camera was announced to mark 80 years since the original was invented by Edwin Land in 1937.
The party-themed gold and silver framed film is available for £18.99 each for a pack of eight.
Have you tried the revitalised classic analogue instant camera yet? Is this themed film something you would want in your stocking this December? Let us know in the comments below.
