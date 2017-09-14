The vintage instant camera is brought back to life by Polaroid...



Polaroid has announced its re-entry into the vintage instant camera market with the launch of new sub-brand Polaroid Originals and the announcement of the OneStep 2.

The OneStep 2 is an updated version of the original camera with the addition of some modern features. Polaroid has created the new model to mark 80 years since it was founded and to appeal to the growing market for instant cameras.

Polaroid Originals CEO Oskar Smolokowski, said: “The past years have seen a strong revival of analogue instant photography. This growing demand goes beyond nostalgia.

“In today’s fast-paced, digital world a tangible object outside of your phone screen becomes a valued artefact.”

The modernised OneStep 2 is proposed as an easier to use model with the introduction of a new USB rechargeable lithium-ion battery facility, which is claimed to give the camera a 60-day battery life.

Polaroid has also announced its aim to improve the lens quality with a proposed 2ft to infinity fixed focus lens alongside an updated flash. The claimed field of view cover is 41 degrees vertical and 40 degrees horizontal.

The big sell of the OneStep 2 is what made the original so popular – instant photos. And the brand promises the new version will deliver the same unpolished and unique photos that its earlier version did.

Polaroid has also announced that the new model will be compatible with both 600 and i-type film, which will be available in black and white or colour for £14.99 – £18.99 on their website. The OneStep is priced at £109.99 and is available for pre-order ahead of its estimated release date of October 16.

