Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2018 closing soon

Time is running out to enter the prestigious Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition 2018.

First launched in 2011, more than 40,000 images have been submitted to the competition from over 60 countries . Founded by Caroline Kenyon and her team at the Food Awards Company, the idea for the awards arose from two decades of experience commissioning food photography and a desire to see the sector recognised.

The competition is open to both professional and amateur photographers, and is divided into a range of categories.

Finalists from the competition are invited to a Champagne Tattinger reception at London’s famous Mall Galleries, followed by a five-day public exhibition. There is also a prize pool worth more than £20,000, while finalists also benefit from huge amounts of coverage for their work. The overall winner takes home £5,000, among a range of other benefits.

Categories include Food Bloggers, Food for Celebration, Food Adventures, Food at the Table, Food for Sale, Wine Photographer of the Year, For Portraiture, Politics of Food, Food in the Field and more. There are also special categories for young photographers (under 18s) and the Fujifilm Award for Innovation.

Judges for the competition is chaired by world-renowned food photographer David Loftus, best known for photographing for Jamie Oliver’s range of cookbooks. Other judges on the panel include Ferren Adrià, award-winning Spanish chef, Xanthe Clay, president of the Guild of Food Writers and Nigel Atherton, Amateur Photographer Group Editor.

The competition closes for entry on 6th February 2018. A fee of £30 is required per adult entrant, which allows for up to 5 photographic entries. You can submit additional entries at a cost of £6 per photograph. There are exceptions, including the “On the Phone” category, which costs £6 per entry, with £2 being donated to Action Against Hunger. Entry to the Young (under 18) cargoes is free of charge, but there is a maximum of three entries per submission.

To find out more and to enter your shots, visit the Food Photographer of the Year 2018 website.

Main image © Shoeb Faruquee