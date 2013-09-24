Photoshop Elements upgrade targets photographers on move

Photographers are promised fast access to their images while on the move with the launch of a new version of Adobe Photoshop Elements editing software.

Adobe has given Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements a makeover to include Mobile Access, a tool designed to enable users to view, edit and share photos and video ‘seamlessly on their smartphones, tablets and desktop devices whether at home or on the go’.

A spokesman added: ‘Our customers have a lot of photos and video and



they love to use their home computers to organise them and be creative,



but they also want the freedom and flexibility to view, edit and share



on their mobile devices.’

The Elements upgrades also feature a tool for moving objects within a scene and to ‘automatically fill in resulting empty spaces’.

There is also a ‘Straighten’ mode and a ‘Share to Twitter’ function.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 12 and Premiere Elements 12 cost £78.15 (upgrades cost £63.49).

The two can be bought together as a bundle, priced £117.22 (£96.71 for an upgrade).

For details visit www.adobe.com/uk/

