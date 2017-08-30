Photography things to do this weekend: September 1-3, 2017

Our hours of daylight are fading, but that’s no reason to avoid getting out and seeking some photographic inspiration. Here we’ve singled out some fun events for you to get involved with over the weekend.

Matt Hart – Reflections of A Street Photographer

You won’t want to miss the first solo exhibition of renowned Street Photographer Matt Hart. An official Fujifilm Ambassador, Matt Hart has led hundreds of master classes around the UK on Street Photography and worked on assignments all over the world. He shoots black & white candid images as a professional, but for an alternative selfie project he recently caught his own image reflected in his street photographs and has also been experimenting with colour. HIP Gallery’s Alan Raw has curated a selection of these photo reflections and combined them with some of Matt’s colour images, to give a new perspective on this celebrated photographer.

What: Street Photography exhibition

When: 1st September (Launch) 18:30 | 12:00-17:00, Tue-Sat, 12:00-16:00, Sun | Until Sep 24, 2017

Where: The HIP Gallery | Harbour Deck, Princes Quay Shopping Centre,

HU1 2PQ | Kingston upon Hull

Price: Free

Queenferry Crossing

A new road bridge in Scotland has captured the attention of tens of thousands of people since it opened this week. The Queensferry crossing is 2.7km long, towers 689ft above the ground between Fife and Edinburgh, and held together by over 20,000 steel cables. As part of the opening week of activities, the bridge will be closing to car traffic and opening to pedestrians, ahead of its official opening by The Queen on Monday morning. Head down for a unique opportunity to see one of Britain’s newest, iconic landmarks and engineering marvels up close. It will be closed to foot traffic permanently after the opening.

What: Pedestrian opening of Queensferry Crossing

When: Sep 1-4

Where: Over the Firth of Forth

Price: Free

Fine Art Photography exhibition – Cat Burton

Limited edition prints by fine art photographer Cat Burton will be on show for a month. The Perthshire-based photographer’s work is inspired by myth and folklore. Head here for more info.

What: Fine art photography exhibition

When: SEP 1-30, 2017 | 11:00-18:00

Where: The Image Collective, Edinburgh | Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Edinburgh, EH6 6JJ

Price: Free