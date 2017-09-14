Photography things to do this weekend: SEPT 15-17

Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we highlight photographic exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

This week’s photography things-to-do selection includes some thought-provoking mixed media art and photography exhibitions. Looking for some some artistic and photographic inspiration? These offer a good starting point.

Debbie Harman – ‘Dialect of the Deep’

Two artists reflect on a personal relationship that has made a significant impact in their lives through film and photography.

Debbie Harman – ‘Dialect of the Deep’ is an emotive account of her mother’s suffering from cancer along with revelations regarding ongoing research about the possible cures for cancer deep in the ocean.

The other half of the show is participated by Marcy Petit, showing of her exhibit ‘Double Reflection’ in which both artist and subject combine to give an insight into their new friendship and the thoughts they share about life, love and loss despite the 50 year age gap.

What: Art/photography exhibition

When: Until 29 September | Mon-Sat 10:00-18:00 | Sun 10:00-17:00 Where: |54 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2AL Bowery |54 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, Price: FREE

Bertha Bollette Boyd: Among Mountains and Monasteries

Work by Norwegian artist Tonje Bøe Birkeland, who creates characters that exist between fiction and reality.

Bertha Bollette Boyd: Among Mountains and Monasteries, is the first episode of Norwegian artist Tonje Bøe Birkeland’s Character #V, which brings to life the character of mountaineer and author Bertha and her journey through Bhutan.

Constructed through photography, text, and objects, Birkeland’s female figures balance on the border between fiction and reality. In this episode, the landscapes of Bhutan form a stage-set for the performative act of making these images; character, creator and camera coming together to tell a story that merges past and present.

What: Art/photography exhibition