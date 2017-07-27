Photography things to do this weekend: July 28-30th

Looking for photography things-to-do this weekend? Each week, we’ll be picking out some exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

Food for being looked at

Luscious, playful, fetishised: ‘Food for being looked at‘ is an exhibition opening this week that considers the history of food through its image culture – and how modern culture has changed the way we see what we eat.

Plus, if you’ve always kind of liked the idea of playing with food photography but never took a chance, this might be for you – in the third floor studio at the gallery, you’ll find a host of food and other props to have a go at creating an edible aesthete – which might then be picked to be displayed digitally in the main exhibition.

What: Exhibition tracing food’s history in photography – with the opportunity to try out food photography with a range of props

When: 27 July – 8 October 2017 | Opening times vary

Where: 16 – 18 Ramillies St, London, W1F 7LW | Nearest tube: Oxford Circus

Price: Free

Sergey Ponomarev: A Lens on Syria

A part of the Imperial War Museum’s ‘Conflict Now’ series of projects exploring modern conflict zones, first up on the agenda is Syria: A Conflict Explored. Besides the opportunity for a clear and objective history lesson at the crisis in Syria, the IWM is the first museum in the UK to display the work of award-winning Russian documentary photographer Sergey Ponomarev, featuring more than 60 colour photographs from two recent bodies of work, looking into the human experience of those living in the country and the endurance and suffering of those who fled in search of safety and a better life between 2015 and 2016.

What: Photography exhibition looking back at the human cost of the war in Syria, both amongst refugees and those living in the country.

When: Until 3 September 2017 | Opening hours: 10am-6pm (last admission 5.30pm)

Where: Imperial War Museum Lambeth Rd, London, SE1 6HZ | Nearest tube: Lambeth North

Price: Free

La Gacilly Photo Festival

One for those looking to go a little further this weekend, but well worth the trip – La Gacilly is hosting its popular Photo Festival until September. Hundreds of large-format photographs are printed and hanging all over the parks, squares and streets of the little French town.

Created in 2004 by Jacques Rocher – now President of the Yves Rocher Foundation – the Peoples and Nature Photo Festival is a socially aware event at the crossroads between the art world and photojournalism. The aim is to invite visitors to think about the future of the planet and sustainable development issues. Since its inception, the festival has seen over 2.5 million visitors and exhibited more than 250 photographers from around the world including the famous Steve McCurry, Robert Capa and Robert Doisneau, as well as talented photojournalists from all over the world.

What: Annual photography festival that sees large format photographs from some of the photography world’s top names displayed around La Gacilly, a charming French town.

When: 3 June to 30 September 2017

Where: La Gacilly, Brittany, France

Price: Free