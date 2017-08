Photography things to do this weekend August 4-6

Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we'll be picking out some exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

The Tooting Folk & Blues Festival, an open air music and food festival returns to South London’s Tooting Bec park. The fun day out showcases the best of local folk and blues musicians such as Robin Bibi, Gabriel Mesh, Emily Lee, The Rob Booth Band and more. Follow ‎@TootingFolkFest for festival news and updates. While large lens/pro cameras may not be allowed for general admission, it could be a good opportunity to grab some shots with your bridge camera or compact camera.

What: Live music, food and drink

When: 12.00-19.00

Where: Tooting Bec, nearest tube Tooting Bec. Price: FREE

QUOTIDIAN – A PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION BY NATALIA JAEGER June – August 2017 here at Hatch! Private View, Thursday 15th of June, from 6:30-9:30 PM A post shared by Hatch (@hatchhomerton) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

QUOTIDIAN is the first UK exhibition from London-based photographer Natalia Jaeger. A selection of her three most recent street photography series “The Quotidians,” “City Scenes” and “Transport” will be on display. Natalia invites viewers to come and “celebrate the imagery of the everyday!” Contact Hatch for more info

What: Street Photography exhibition When: Monday – Thursday, 8AM – 10:30PM | Friday, 8AM – 11 PM | Saturday, 9AM – 11PM | Sundays, 10AM – 10PM | Until end of August Where: HATCH Unit G2, 8 Mackintosh Lane, E9 2AB, London

Nearest Station: Homerton Overground

