Photography things to do this weekend August 4-6

The Tooting Folk & Blues Festival, an open air music and food festival returns to South London’s Tooting Bec park. The fun day out showcases the best of local folk and blues musicians such as Robin Bibi, Gabriel Mesh, Emily Lee, The Rob Booth Band and more. Follow ‎@TootingFolkFest for festival news and updates. While large lens/pro cameras may not be allowed for general admission, it could be a good opportunity to grab some shots with your bridge camera or compact camera.

What: Live music, food and drink

When: 12.00-19.00

Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change.

Performance photography exhibition

Performance was conceived early in 2012 as British excitement grew in anticipation of hosting the Olympics. Local sporting events were photographed as communities played their part in preparing for the Games. Other photographers concentrated on artistic events, from dance and theatre to street performance and music. This exhibition highlights the transitory nature of action-orientated photography.