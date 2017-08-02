Photography things to do this weekend August 4-6

Jon Devo

Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we'll be picking out some exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

The Tooting Folk & Blues Festival, an open air music and food festival returns to South London’s Tooting Bec park. The fun day out showcases the best of local folk and blues musicians such as Robin Bibi, Gabriel Mesh, Emily Lee, The Rob Booth Band and more. Follow ‎@TootingFolkFest for festival news and updates. While large lens/pro cameras may not be allowed for general admission, it could be a good opportunity to grab some shots with your bridge camera or compact camera.

What: Live music, food and drink
When: 12.00-19.00
Where: Tooting Bec, nearest tube Tooting Bec.
Price: FREE

QUOTIDIAN is the first UK exhibition from London-based photographer Natalia Jaeger. A selection of her three most recent street photography series “The Quotidians,” “City Scenes” and “Transport” will be on display. Natalia invites viewers to come and “celebrate the imagery of the everyday!” Contact Hatch for more info.
What: Street Photography exhibition
When: Monday – Thursday, 8AM – 10:30PM | Friday, 8AM – 11 PM | Saturday, 9AM – 11PM | Sundays, 10AM – 10PM | Until end of August
Where: HATCH Unit G2, 8 Mackintosh Lane, E9 2AB, London
Nearest Station: Homerton Overground
Buses: 236, 276, 394, 425, 26 and 30
Price: FREE

Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change.

Performance photography exhibition

Performance was conceived early in 2012 as British excitement grew in anticipation of hosting the Olympics. Local sporting events were photographed as communities played their part in preparing for the Games. Other photographers concentrated on artistic events, from dance and theatre to street performance and music. This exhibition highlights the transitory nature of action-orientated photography.

What: Action and performance photography inspired
When: Daily 10AM – 3PM | Until August 9th
Where: Clyst House in ExeterWinslade Park, Clyst St. Mary, Exeter, EH5 1DS / 0800 0287338
Price: FREE