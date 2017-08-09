Photography things to do this weekend: August 11-13

Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we be highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.
World Press Photo Exhibition
Head to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh this month to view the entire collection of winning images from the 60th World Press Photo Contest. The images on show were selected from 80,408 images made by 5,034 photographers from 126 different countries, encapsulating everything from iconic sporting moments to the devastating impact of conflict.
What: The world’s best press photography from the past year
When: 11 August – 26 August 2017 | Opening times vary
Where: The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh |Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, EH99 1SP
Price: Free
Fleeting Exhibition Launch Night, Free
Sometimes living in the city can feel chaotic, things may move too quickly and you may feel that life is passing you by, but every now and then when you pause and look around you may find the ordinary coming together in extraordinary ways, just for a moment and then just as suddenly the moment passes.
In this exhibition we invite you to join local photographers as they share with you what fleeting means to them. We invite you to pause and remind yourselves that sometimes and often without us even noticing the world is moving in extraordinary ways. The launch night will take place on 12th August 2017 between[masked] at the Gate café in forest Gate library, free refreshments will be provided.
The exhibition will run until Monday 28th August during the Gate Library’s normal opening hours.
What: Join Life Through a Lens photography group’s first exhibition launch, showcasing local talent from its community members
When: Saturday, August 12, 2017 | 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Where: The Gate Library and Cafe | 4-20 Woodgrange Road, E70QH, London
Price: Free
Indian Treasures
Marking the 70th anniversary of India’s independence from Britain, Getty Images Gallery is sharing some rare images from Getty Images Hulton Archive, the largest and most comprehensive photographic archive in private hands, the exhibition reveals some of the earliest views of India and its people recorded using photography.
The images have been sourced from various scrapbooks, albums, glass plate negatives and vintage prints held in the Archive – many of which have gone unseen for decades – and include a diverse range of subjects, from one of the earliest photographic views of the Taj Mahal to portraits of Maharajas, musicians and snake charmers.
The exhibition includes a diverse and fascinating selection of landscapes and portraits, including views of notable landmarks from the Taj Mahal to the Himalayas, and including images captured by renowned photographers including Samuel Bourne, John Edward Saché and Felice Beato. Also on view is a series of striking colour prints made using the rarely-seen photocrom process.
What: Many previously unseen images from 19th and early 20th century India
When: Friday 11 and Saturday 12 | 10:00 am to 17:30 PM | Dates and times available until end of October 2017
Where: Getty Images Gallery, London W1W | 46 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W 8DX
Price: Free