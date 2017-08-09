Photography things to do this weekend: August 11-13

Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we be highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

World Press Photo Exhibition

Head to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh this month to view the entire collection of winning images from the 60th World Press Photo Contest. The images on show were selected from 80,408 images made by 5,034 photographers from 126 different countries, encapsulating everything from iconic sporting moments to the devastating impact of conflict.

What: The world’s best press photography from the past year

When: 11 August – 26 August 2017 | Opening times vary

Where: The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh |Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, EH99 1SP

Price: Free

Fleeting Exhibition Launch Night, Free

Sometimes living in the city can feel chaotic, things may move too quickly and you may feel that life is passing you by, but every now and then when you pause and look around you may find the ordinary coming together in extraordinary ways, just for a moment and then just as suddenly the moment passes.

In this exhibition we invite you to join local photographers as they share with you what fleeting means to them. We invite you to pause and remind yourselves that sometimes and often without us even noticing the world is moving in extraordinary ways. The launch night will take place on 12th August 2017 between[masked] at the Gate café in forest Gate library, free refreshments will be provided.

The exhibition will run until Monday 28th August during the Gate Library’s normal opening hours.

What: Join Life Through a Lens photography group’s first exhibition launch, showcasing local talent from its community members

When: Saturday, August 12, 2017 | 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Where: The Gate Library and Cafe | 4-20 Woodgrange Road, E70QH, London

Price: Free

Indian Treasures