Photography things to do this week October 16-22

Sightsavers Photography Exhibition
The global sight charity Sightsavers has opened a public photography exhibition at London’s Southbank to highlight the work they do across South Asia and Africa providing cataract surgery. The exhibition is fully accessible to people with visual impairment with all images having full braille descriptions alongside tactile flooring.
What: A photography exhibition highlighting the charity work done by Sightsavers
When: Until October 30
Where: London Bridge City, 2a More London Riverside, London, SE1 2DB | Nearest tube: London Bridge
Price: Free, www.londonbridgecity.co.uk
VIP Tour and Photography Experience Day with Sony UK Ambassador
The Royal Airforce Museum in Cosford is offering a tour and experience day with Sony UK ambassador Terry Donnelly. You will be able to see the aircraft up close, including having the opportunity to photograph the interior of the RAF Hercules. Sony will have the latest mirrorless cameras and lenses for attendees to try out on the day. The event aimed at all levels of photographers.
What: Photography workshop with Sony
When: Wednesday, October 18, 15.00-21.00
Where: Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, Shifnal, TF11 8UP
Price: Free, just register here
Science Museum exhibits previously unseen photos of India
Good to Great with by Bob Ryan
When: October 19, 2017 | 09.00-10,00am
Where: Portishead Camera Club, The Redcliffe Bay Hall, Newhaven Road, Portishead, BS20 8LH
Price: Free | www.eventbrite.co.uk
Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition
The 53rd Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition opens this week after much anticipation. A collection of 100 images of the natural world will be displayed, covering everything from insects to whales. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.
Where: Cromwell Rd, Kensington, London, SW7 5BD | Nearest tube: South Kensington
Price: Online: Adult – £12.50, Child and concession – £7; On the door: Adult – £13.50, Child and concession – £8 | www.nhm.ac.uk