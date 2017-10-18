Photography things to do this week October 16-22

Looking for things to do this week?

Each week, we highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers. Even if one of these picks isn’t for you, we hope it provides some inspiration. Sightsavers Photography Exhibition The global sight charity Sightsavers has opened a public photography exhibition at London’s Southbank to highlight the work they do across South Asia and Africa providing cataract surgery. The exhibition is fully accessible to people with visual impairment with all images having full braille descriptions alongside tactile flooring. What: A photography exhibition highlighting the charity work done by Sightsavers When: Until October 30 Where: London Bridge City, 2a More London Riverside, London, SE1 2DB | Nearest tube: London Bridge Price: Free, www.londonbridgecity.co.uk

VIP Tour and Photography Experience Day with Sony UK Ambassador

The Royal Airforce Museum in Cosford is offering a tour and experience day with Sony UK ambassador Terry Donnelly. You will be able to see the aircraft up close, including having the opportunity to photograph the interior of the RAF Hercules. Sony will have the latest mirrorless cameras and lenses for attendees to try out on the day. The event aimed at all levels of photographers.

What: Photography workshop with Sony

When: Wednesday, October 18, 15.00-21.00

Where: Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, Shifnal, TF11 8UP

Price: Free, just register here

Good to Great with by Bob Ryan

Bob Ryan, the author of ‘The Master Photographer,’ talks about his journey into photography. He goes through his work in wildlife photography, sharing his learning techniques from his research into intuitive judgement.

What: A photography talk on wildlife photography

When: October 19, 2017 | 09.00-10,00am Where: Portishead Camera Club, The Redcliffe Bay Hall, Newhaven Road, Portishead, BS20 8LH Price: Free | www.eventbrite.co.uk

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

The 53rd Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition opens this week after much anticipation. A collection of 100 images of the natural world will be displayed, covering everything from insects to whales. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

What: A photography exhibition showcasing the year’s best wildlife photography When: October 20, 2017 – May 28, 2018

Where: Cromwell Rd, Kensington, London, SW7 5BD | Nearest tube: South Kensington Price: Online: Adult – £12.50, Child and concession – £7; On the door: Adult – £13.50, Child and concession – £8 | www.nhm.ac.uk