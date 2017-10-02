Photography things to do this week – October 2-8

Looking for things to do this week? Each week, we highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers.

There’s plenty of photography things to do across the UK this week so we’ve rounded up some of the best picks. Even if one of these picks isn’t for you, we hope it provides some inspiration.

Grafters: Industrial Society in Image and Word

This exhibition explores the Industrial Revolution, with techniques in photography changing as time went on that allowed ordinary people to take photos. On show at the Bradford Industrial Museum, the exhibition is on loan from the People’s History Museum in Manchester.

What: A photography exhibition exploring the Industrial Revolution

When: Until November 5 | Tuesday to Friday, 10am-4pm, Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday Mondays 11am – 4pm

Where: Bradford Industrial Museum, Moorside Mills, Moorside Road, Eccleshill, Bradford, BD2 3HP

Price: Free, www.bradfordmuseums.org

The Street Wise Photography of David Peat

This talk is given by photographer and lecturer Robin Gillanders and David Bruce, photographic historian and friend of David Peat. The pair discuss Peat and his work in street photography. The talk will also touch on Scottish photography in general.

What: A talk about the photographer David Peat and his work

When: Saturday, October 7 | 11am-12pm

Where: Clydebank Town Hall, 5 Hall Street, Clydebank, G81 1UB

Price: Free, just register

Through the lens – photography walking tour

Sometimes all you need is a smartphone. So if you want to brush up on your street photography, this one hour walking tour lets you experiment with taking photos on your mobile. Based in Manchester, all the free tour asks is that you bring comfortable shoes, a fully charged smartphone and a can-do attitude.

What: A one hour photography walking tour through Manchester

When: Wednesday, October 4 | 11am-12pm

Where: O2 Shop Manchester, 39 Market Street, Manchester, M1 1WR

Price: Free, just register

Shooting Performance: Edward Woodman and British Art of the 1980s and 1990s

This exhibition profiles Edward Woodman, an influential British photographer known for his work photographing artists and their work. It includes photography of performances and installations of various artists. This could be interesting for those looking to improve their camera skills of capturing others’ work.

What: An exhibition showcasing Edward Woodman’s work

When: Until October 7 | 12pm-6pm, Thursday to Saturday

Where: DRAF, Symes Mews, London, NW1 7JE | Nearest tube: Mornington Crescent

Price: Free, www.dacs.org.uk

