Photography things to do this week: November 6 – 12

Looking for things to do this week?

We’ve rounded up some of the most interesting photography things to do across the UK this week.

While they may not appeal to everyone, hopefully the list of exhibitions, talks and workshops will give you inspiration to explore photography this November.

Check out our list below.

Beyond Words Photography Exhibtion

Diana Dias-Leao, a glass artist, and Eleonora Oleotto, a PhotoAid Photographer, have joined together to hold exhibitions of glass and photography works donated by artists to be sold in order to raise as much money as possible for the Grenfell Tower survivors. Dias-Leao has been given space in two galleries in Faroe Road and Masbro Road for the exhibitions.

What: Photography exhibition to raise money for Grenfell Tower survivors When: Faroe Road Studios: November 10 – December 4 | 11am-7pm Masbro Centre: December 6 – 15 | Mon-Fri 9am-9pm, Sat 9am-1pm Where: Faroe Road Studios, London, W14 0EL | Nearest tube: Kensington (Olympia) Masbro Centre, Masbro Road, London, W14 0LR | Nearest tube: Kensington (Olympia)

Sunday: A Portrait of 21st Century England

This exhibition showcases some of the photographs in Matt Writtle’s new book. For the past decade, Writtle has been photographing people across the nation on Sundays to explore how weekly routines reflect our increasingly secular society.

What: Photography exhibition

When: November 2 – 7 | Friday-Tuesday 10am-5pm

Where: A-side B-side Gallery, 352 Mare St, London E8 1HR | Nearest station: Hackney Central

Photography Collection Visit: Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum

The Scottish Society for the History of Photography are planning a visit to the Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum. The collection there includes photographs of 19th century India alongside architectural photographs by Frances Benjamin Johnston. The event is primarily for the members of the Scottish Society for the History of Photography but non-members can contact the museum’s Curator at: curatorial@carnegiebirthplace.com

What: Photography collection visit

When: November 10 | 11am-12pm

Where: Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum, Moodie Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7PL

Price: Free

Naked Britain

Fashion photographer Amelia Allen is holding a photography exhibition to mark the launch of her new book, Naked Britain, which explores naturism in Britain today. The photographs, which make our list of photography things to do this week, were taken over the last two years.

What: Exhibition accompanying book launch

When: November 4 – 8 | 12-7pm

Where: Herrick Gallery, 93 Picadilly, Mayfair, London, W1J 7NQ

Sean Street – Camera Obscura: Poetry, Radio & Photography

This talk by poet and radio broadcaster Sean Street will be talking about the relationship between his poetry and the sonic word, and how these relate to photography. His talk will take place at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool.

What: Photography talk

When: November 8 | 6-8pm

Where: Open Eye Gallery, 19 Mann Island, Liverpool, L3 1BP

Price: Free, just register

