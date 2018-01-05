The Photography Show’s speakers unveiled

The line-up for the Behind the Lens Theatre, part of The Photography Show 2018, has been announced.

Ambassadors from the likes of Sony, Olympus, Atomos, Panasonic, Interfit, the Royal Photographic Society and many other photography specialists will be speaking at the show, covering a wide range of topics from wildlife filming to business techniques.

Speakers at the Behind the Lens Theatre will include Laura Zalenga, an ambassador for Sony, who will discuss her self-portraiture; Karl Holtby, a Sigma ambassador who has used photography to aid his recovery from illness; and Tommy Reynolds, an ambassador for Pixapro, who spent a week living with a Peruvian tribe to capture videos and stills for an immersive story.

Other ambassadors include Peter Dench, who works with Olympus and will be talking about his photographic heroes; Benro ambassador Tesni Ward, who will discuss her methods for choosing locations for her wildlife photography; and Alyn Wallace, who will talk about astrophotography. There will also be sessions covering time-lapses and long exposures, close-up documentary wedding photography, wildlife, and how to enter photography competitions.

The Photography Show 2018 runs from 17-20 March at the NEC in Birmingham. Entry to the Behind the Lens Theatre is included in your ticket price.

Visit thephotographyshow.com for more information and schedules for all theatres.