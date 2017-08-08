Quiz – How strong is your photography general knowledge?

Test your photography general knowledge in this week's AP quiz.





It doesn’t matter how long we’ve been taking pictures for, often general knowledge in photography passes us by while we focus on developing and investing in our own setups. It can be quite easy to get locked into a silo of our own making where all knowledge that doesn’t relate to our specific brand of camera becomes irrelevant. But of course, some of us take a more agnostic approach to brands and photography in general, which will definitely help you out here with this quiz.

Fancy yourself as being in possession of some solid photography general knowledge? Tackle the quiz.