Photography firm investigates copyright ‘mistake’

A European photofinishing firm, which counts Jessops as its biggest partner, is reviewing the rules of its photo competition after Amateur Photographer (AP) magazine spotted an apparent copyright grab.

CEWE Photobook urges photography enthusiasts to enter their best images of Europe for the chance to win prizes that include a two-week cruise and Panasonic DMC-FZ38 camera.

CEWE supplies photobooks to Jessops, Britain’s largest camera shop chain.

However, rules for the Europe is Beautiful contest, billed as the biggest photo competition in Europe, state: ?By entering the competition, the participants grants [sic] CEWE and related CEWE businesses on a non-exclusive basis all present and future rights, including, without limitation, all copyrights and related proprietary rights.

?In particular, CEWE shall have the right to publish, duplicate, distribute or otherwise exploit the images in perpetuity throughout the world in any [sic] all media by any and all means, methods, processes or devices now known and hereafter invented.?

CEWE Photobook was formed in Germany in 1961.

When AP contacted CEWE, a spokeswoman said the rules were ?definitely a mistake?, adding that the company?s head office is set to look at the terms as a matter of urgency.

AP is also seeking comment from Jessops about the CEWE Photobook competition.

