Photography competition celebrating Britain’s mountains, moorlands and bogs open for entries

The competition is organised by the Moors for the Future Partnership

A photography competition celebrating Britain’s mountains, moorlands and bogs is inviting entries from amateur photographers.

‘Adventures in the Uplands’ is organised by the Community Science team at the Moors for the Future Partnership in the Peak District National Park.

The competition welcomes entries from photographers around the country in two categories – adults and age 15 and under.

Community Science project manager Sarah Proctor said: “Having made wildlife and water the focus of our last two competitions we’re looking forward to seeing what wonderful adventures people have while exploring Britain’s uplands.

“The competition theme can be interpreted in lot of ways, but we’re looking for dynamic, unusual and beautiful images to inspire people to enjoy our moorlands, mountains and bogs.”

The winner of the adult category will receive an Opticron wildlife spotting telescope while the winner of the age 15 and under category will receive a bird box camera, courtesy of Gardenature.

All winners and runners up will also each receive a Community Science t-shirt.

Continues below…

One of the intentions of the competition, which is partnered with the National Trust among other organisations, is to encourage people to get out and about in the uplands.

The winning images will be selected by photographers Kate MacRae and Jack Perks. The winning entries, runners up and selected photos from the shortlist will also be on display in a touring exhibition in 2018.

The deadline for entries is midnight on December 31, 2017. To enter, submit up to four photos via the online entry form at www.moorsforthefuture.org.uk/community-science/competition

Community Science, run by the Moors for the Future Partnership, is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.