Photographers urged to enter global contest

Photography enthusiasts are invited to enter the AOP Open, an international competition open to u2018anyone who is passionate about photographyu2019.rnrnPicture: Copyright Shamil Tanna (last year's overall winner)

Photography enthusiasts are invited to enter the AOP Open, an international competition open to ?anyone who is passionate about photography?.

Hosted by the London-based Association of Photographers, the competition is open to amateur and professional photographers with no restrictions on theme or categories.

?The Open gives participants the chance to have their pictures displayed in the AOP Gallery and published in the new AOP Open Book,? say organisers.

The contest closes on 27 June and costs £12 for each image entered.

For full details and an entry form visit www.the-awards.com

The Association of Photographers is a trade association for commercial photographers that campaigns for photographers? rights.

All entrants retain copyright in their images.

Picture: Copyright Shamil Tanna (last year’s overall winner)