Photographer Saul Leiter has died, according to a message posted on the website of Fifty One Fine Art Photography in Belgium which showcased his work.

Saul Leiter, who began his career as a painter, was born in Pittsburg, United States in 1923.

He was inspired to take up photography, in part, by W Eugene Smith.

On its website, the Fifty One Fine Art Photography gallery in Antwerp states: ‘RIP Saul Leiter (1923-2013).’

The announcement was made to the British Journal of Photography earlier today.