Photographer Lord Snowdon back at work

Lord Snowdon is back at work and recovering well after breaking his leg recently.

The photographer sounded in fine form when Amateur Photographer spoke to him earlier today after having his leg plaster removed.

During the recovery process Lord Snowdon has not been travelling a great deal.

Yesterday, a new exhibition of Lord Snowdon?s work opened at Dimbola Lodge on the Isle of Wight.

The photographer is a patron of Dimbola Lodge and personally selected the images that have gone on display.

The show, Lord Snowdon: ‘A Personal Collection’, runs until 19 October at Dimbola Lodge, Terrace Lane, Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight PO40 9QE.

It is open Tues-Sun 10am-5pm. Entry costs £4 (children under 16 free).

For details call 01983 756814.

Picture: This 1967 portrait of Lord Snowdon?s ex-wife Princess Margaret is among the images chosen by the photographer for a new exhibition which opens today on the Isle of Wight

Picture credit: Snowdon/Camera Press