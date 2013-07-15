Photographer inspires global hunt for street artists

A photographeru2019s exhibition of images of street art has elicited a call for the artists behind the pieces to step forward and be recognised.

Valerie C.

Burton’s show “Street Fare”, which will debut at Ottawa’s Guild 420 later in

August, features a number of images of street art taken in various places, from

Canada to Portugal, the Azores Islands and England.

The curator of

Guild 420, Brenda Warner, was so fascinated by the images that she resolved to

find out more about the street artists that inspired them. She is urging anyone

who thinks they might be responsible for the artwork Burton photographed to get

in touch.

‘I am intrigued

by the changeability of street art,’ Warner said. ‘Somebody’s started a

creative chain that’s ended up here in Ottawa, Canada, and I want to find out

who and where they are today.’

Street artists

are encouraged to visit www.guild420.com to see if Burton has

photographed their artwork.