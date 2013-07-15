Photographer inspires global hunt for street artists

A photographeru2019s exhibition of images of street art has elicited a call for the artists behind the pieces to step forward and be recognised.

Valerie C.



Burton’s show “Street Fare”, which will debut at Ottawa’s Guild 420 later in



August, features a number of images of street art taken in various places, from



Canada to Portugal, the Azores Islands and England.

The curator of



Guild 420, Brenda Warner, was so fascinated by the images that she resolved to



find out more about the street artists that inspired them. She is urging anyone



who thinks they might be responsible for the artwork Burton photographed to get



in touch.

‘I am intrigued



by the changeability of street art,’ Warner said. ‘Somebody’s started a



creative chain that’s ended up here in Ottawa, Canada, and I want to find out



who and where they are today.’

Street artists



are encouraged to visit www.guild420.com to see if Burton has



photographed their artwork.