Park Cameras unveil redesigned Manfrotto hands-on zone at West Sussex store – Promotion

New Manfrotto and Lastolite area takes customers in-store experience to the next level. *Promotion*

Park Cameras, one of the UK’s leading independent photographic retailers today announces the latest developments to their flagship store in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

In the 46 years of Park Cameras serving photo enthusiasts across the UK, they have always aimed to give their customers the very best shopping experience, whilst helping them find the perfect products for their needs.

In 2017 this is no different, as they have continued to make enhancements to their Burgess Hill store with the addition of a brand-new area showcasing the wide variety of products available from Manfrotto.

Upon visiting the store, you’ll find that every part of the Manfrotto area has changed, with more space available to try out their range of products. The updated layout makes it easy to get hands on with the store’s wide variety of tripods, monopods and heads, suitable for a range of budgets and applications. In addition to this, you can test out a large selection of bags to help keep your kit safe including the new Windsor and Aerial collections.

Park Cameras have also incorporated an area dedicated to the Gitzo range of tripods, monopods, heads and accessories. For one hundred years Gitzo have been producing products designed to offer maximum precision and quality, and as a 5-star dealer, Park Cameras is the place to go for professional photographers looking for a tripod with no compromise. With many more products available to show, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

When designing this new area of the store, Park Cameras were also looking for ways in which to show a wide choice of lighting solutions, suitable not only for photographers and videographers, but also for those who approach imaging using smartphones or compact cameras. The result is a new Lastolite area which shows a range of lights and accessories designed for a range of different uses. A screen displaying constant videos can also be found in the area to show how you can use some of the lights in different environments, with information boards showing the many options available, such as different backgrounds.

As ever, the Park Cameras team of friendly experts are on hand to guide customers and offer advice, and are always available to provide in-depth product information as well as giving valuable recommendations on the best products for visiting customers.

Store manager Michael Chant spoke about the new Manfrotto area stating “We’re delighted with this fresh new area of the store that allows customers even more freedom to try out a huge choice of products, whether they are looking for photo or video solutions, LED light devices or even accessories for their mobile devices. This refreshed display brings us in-line with what we have at our store in Central London, and I truly believe that these areas set us apart from other photographic retailers within the UK, due to the width of product that customers can get their hands on.”