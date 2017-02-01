Park Cameras offering £500 trade-in offer on Fujifilm GFX 50S pre-orders

Aside from the chance to be one of the first to get their hands on a freshly shipped, official Fujifilm GFX 50S, photo-retailer Park Cameras has announced that it will be offering its customers a bonus of up to £500 when they trade in an older medium format camera or full-frame DSLR

The trade-in bonus will be added on top of the value of their handed-in used camera, to further offset the cost of the £6,199 GFX 50S. Customers will also be able to benefit from 24 months interest-free credit.

Park Cameras are due to be receiving initial deliveries around the end of February 2017, but are expecting to be sold out quickly – so it might be worth consumers pre-ordering quickly to ensure they get it as early as possible.

