Park Cameras demonstration days

Park Cameras in West Sussex is holding two demonstration days in September.

On Saturday 18th Canon?s latest DSLRs, plus the PowerShot S90 and PowerShot G11, will be on display, while a technical adviser from Canon will be available to answer any questions.

On Wednesday 29th Epson will be showing its latest pro printer line-up with a technical adviser on hand to answer questions.

Both events take place from 8.45am-5.45pm in the Showroom at Park Cameras, York Road, Victoria Business Park, Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9TT.

For more information visit www.parkcameras.com/article/32/events or call 01444 237 070.