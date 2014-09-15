Panasonic unveils CM 1 with Android 4.4

Panasonic has stunned Photokina by announcing the Lumix DMC-CM 1, billed as a connected device with a 28mm f/2.8 lens.







The CM 1 will be a 20MP device with a 1in imaging sensor, manual ring and 4.7in LCD touchscreen.

It will feature an Android 4.4 operating system and 4K video capture.

An information sheet suggests it will initially go on sale in France and Germany later this year.

The lens will be a Leica DC Elmarit.

A cloud-based service should allow ‘instant searching and sharing when connected to the internet’.

Features include 16GB of internal memory and compatibility with microSDXC memory cards.

The screen will have a resolution of 6.2m dots.

Panasonic UK has told AP that the CM 1 will not be available in the UK.

There is no word on pricing.

• Separately, Panasonic used Photokina to announce a 30mm f2.8 macro (micro-four-thirds) lens – coming next year