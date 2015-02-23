Panasonic reveals two new lenses

Panasonic has today unveiled a new 30mm macro lens and a 42.5mm portrait optic, each designed for Micro Four Thirds cameras.



The Lumix G Macro 30mm f/2.8 Asph/Mega OIS is claimed to be ideal for close-ups of insects, food or flowers, for example.

The 30mm delivers the 35mm viewing angle equivalent of a 60mm lens and has multi-coated lens elements to help cut flare and ghosting.

Available in black, it will go on sale in May.

The Lumix G 42.5mm f/1.7 Asph/Power OIS aims to achieve a ‘beautiful bokeh effect’ in portrait shots.

The 42.5mm should deliver an 85mm equivalent focal length and will also be launched in May (in black and sliver colour options).

Features include Power OIS to help combat camera shake.

The 30mm lens went on show at last month’s CES in the US.

Prices are yet to be announced.