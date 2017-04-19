Panasonic reveals the Lumix TZ90

Panasonic has revealed an update to its TZ80 travel zoom, now featuring a tilting LCD display and better sensor

Adding to its popular travel-zoom compact line-up, Panasonic has announced an update to last year’s TZ80 model – the Panasonic TZ90. Featuring an updated 20.3-mega-pixel imaging sensor, 4K Photo functionality, and a new LCD display that can be tilted right the way round, the new model borrows a lot of its specification from its older sibling.

The 20.3MP CMOS sensor is a step up from the TZ80’s 18.1MP, offering better resolving power and is paired with one of Panasonic’s Venus Engine processor, which Panasonic says should provide good quality images in a variety of shooting scenarios – including in low-light conditions.

Autofocus has also seen a boost, using Panasonic’s DFD (depth from defocus) technology – with AF speeds now apparently up to 0.1 second. Users can also shoot bursts at 10 (AF-S) fps or 5 (AF-C) fps. The updated range of AF functions include Touch AF, 49-point AF points and Low Light AF help to lock on focus in a wide variety of different conditions. There’s also a few options included to aid with manual focusing, such as Focus Peaking and MF assist.

Panasonic’s 4K Photo function is available for the TZ90, accessed using a dedicated control on the TZ90’s body to choose from the various 4K PHOTO modes. Users will be able to shoot at 30fps and extract stills at 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. There are also a range of other useful functions which utilise 4K technology. Post Focus means you can change the point of focus after shooting, while Focus Stacking enables changing the depth of field after shooting by combining multiple images.

Externally, the new model’s layout remains largely unchanged from the TZ80. Like its predecessor, the Panasonic TZ90 features a long 30x zoom super-wide-angle lens (which is 24-720mm focal length in 35mm format terms) with optics by Leica, this time round with optical image stabilisation for better performance when zoomed in further. The lens will feature an aperture ring on the barrel for changing settings on the fly.

The 3″, 1,040-dot, touch-sensitive LCD display now features a 180° tilt ability, and when rotated all the way round automatically puts the Panasonic TZ90 into self-shot mode. As well as the rear monitor there’s an also an 0.2″, 1,166k-dot EVF, which features an eye sensor which switches the EVF on automatically – so users can continue to use the screen to set AF point using Touch Pad operation when without having to remove their eye from the viewfinder.

Other features include Wi-Fi connectivity for linking up with smart devices, raw shooting, enthusiast PASM controls and 4K video options at 30fps.

The Panasonic TZ90 is expected in June, for £399. A John Lewis-exclusive deal will also be launched, featuring the TZ90, a case and spare battery for £499.

Full press release:

New LUMIX TZ90: Combine the flexibility of 4K Photo with the power of a 30x optical zoom in a compact body perfect for travelling

Panasonic today announces a new “travel zoom” pocket-friendly camera, the LUMIX DC-TZ90, featuring high image quality and utilising unique Panasonic features including 4K Photo. The camera is an ideal travel companion and includes a range of features such as a 30x optical zoom (35mm camera equivalent: 24-720mm), an improved sensor and a new tilting screen.

The ultra-wide-angle 24mm lens is superbly versatile, extending to 720mm at the telephoto end. It is a LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR lens, and passes Leica’s stringent standards resulting in crisp clarity and minimum distortion and flare. Power O.I.S is on hand to help keep your shots sharp, no matter which focal length you’re using, too.

A new 20.3-megapixel High Sensitivity MOS sensor is a boost in resolution from the TZ90’s predecessor, the TZ80 (18.1-megapixels). Combined with a high-power Venus processing engine, you can be assured of high image quality in a range of scenarios, even low light.

Capture the perfect moment with 4K Photo

Panasonic’s innovative 4K Photo function is available for the TZ90. Use the dedicated button on the TZ90’s body to access the various 4K PHOTO modes. Capture unmissable moments at 30fps and extract stills at 8-megapixel equivalent resolution – that’s large enough to print at up to A3 size. There are also a range of other useful functions which utilise 4K technology. Post Focus means you can change the point of focus after shooting, while Focus Stacking enables changing the depth of field after shooting by combining multiple images.

Make sure you never miss a moment with super-fast autofocus (AF) speeds. Incorporating Panasonic’s DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology, the TZ90 boasts a 0.1 second AF speed. You can also employ burst shooting at 10 (AF-S) fps or 5 (AF-C) fps. A range of AF functions include Touch AF, 49-point AF points and Low Light AF help to lock on focus in a wide variety of different conditions. For those who are concerned with manual focusing, there’s lots of help on board for that too, including Focus Peaking and MF assist.

Your all-important selfies are now easier than ever to capture, thanks to the 3.0-inch, 1,040k-dot touch-sensitive screen which, new for the TZ90, tilts to face forwards. Simply flip the monitor and the camera will automatically enter into self-shot mode. You have lots of choice when it comes to capturing the perfect self-portrait, with the new 4K Selfie mode ensuring you get the look you want.

Another new feature is Panorama Selfie, putting you at the centre of a sweeping landscape – ideal for travel shots. Background control helps to give your portraits a professional look and feel, while beauty functions help make sure you always look your best. Keep it hands-free by using Buddy Shutter or Face Shutter to automatically trigger the camera when you pose a certain way.

As well as the rear monitor, there’s an also an 0.2-inch, 1,166k-dot EVF (Electronic View Finder), giving you the flexibility to compose your images however you like. There’s an eye sensor which switches the EVF on automatically for seamless operation, while you can continue to use the screen to set AF point using Touch Pad operation.

Something for everybody: advanced settings and control dials put the power in your hands

Advanced users will be pleased to know that there’s a range of manual and enthusiast-level controls, giving you the power to adjust settings to match your exact way of shooting. There’s a full complement of manual and semi-automatic modes (PASM), while you can also shoot in the super flexible RAW format. Use the control ring around the TZ90’s lens to adjust settings such as aperture, while the control dial on the rear of the camera is also on hand to change other settings.

It’s not just fantastic photos you can capture with ease using the TZ90, there’s a range of cutting-edge video technology on-hand too. You can record smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840×2160 at frame rates up to 30p. Not only that, but there’s a range of functions to help you get the best videos possible, including tilt-correction and 5-axis image stabilisation. Use 4K Live Cropping to pan and adjust composition even after you’ve finished recording. You can also shoot stunning high-speed videos at 120 fps / 100 fps in full HD for a dramatic slow-motion effect.

There’s a whole host of other exciting and useful features for the TZ90. Create beautiful night shots using the Light Composition mode, while Creative Filters give your images (including panoramic shots) a fun, dramatic or artistic effect.

Use the camera’s 3cm macro functionality to get close to the subject for gorgeous frame-filling shots of insects, flowers and other small objects. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, you can connect the TZ90 to your smartphone or tablet to take remote control over the camera, or send images across to your device for quick sharing to social networking sites and email. USB charging gives you the flexibility to power up the camera without need for a dedicated battery charging unit – another feature which makes the TZ90 ideal for travelling.

The Lumix DC-TZ90 will be available from June (RRP £399). The Lumix DC-TZ93 kit will be available exclusively at John Lewis and will include a case and spare battery (RRP £499).