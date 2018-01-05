Panasonic Lumix partners with National Trust

A 12-month partnership between Panasonic Lumix and the National Trust has been announced, making Panasonic the trust’s official photography partner.

New Lumix National Trust ambassadors have been tasked with the challenge of capturing shots and videos from behind the scenes of several National Trust properties, while members of the public can take advantage of the partnership via special events, plus the opportunity to borrow some of Panasonic’s latest Lumix cameras.

Each ambassador will be using either a Lumix GH5 or a Lumix G9 and sharing their images and videos online via both Lumix UK’s and the National Trust’s social media channels. The ambassadors will also share their top tips for photography and using Lumix cameras. All the ambassadors have been chosen for their flair for photography, and all work or volunteer for the National Trust at various sites across the UK.

The National Trust Roadshow is due to start in the spring, which will give members of the public the opportunity to use cameras and lenses from the Lumix G system, as well as participate in specially organised photo walks and events.

Barney Sykes, head of imaging at Panasonic UK said: “Partnering with the National Trust is the perfect way to demonstrate the superb nature and wildlife capabilities of our latest models, particularly the super-high-speed G9, which can capture full-resolution images at 20fps, and the GH5 which can record 4K video at 60fps.”

Locations you can expect to see in ambassadors’ images include Sheringham Park in Norfolk, Croome in Worcestershire, Allen Banks and Staward Gorge in Northumberland, Trelissick and Rosalind in Cornwall, and Saddlescombe Farm and Devil’s Dyke in West Sussex.

Keep an eye on panasonic.co.uk for details about the roadshow, or follow @LumixUK on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.