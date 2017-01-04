Panasonic Lumix FZ82 arrives with 60x lens

Panasonic has expanded its camera stable with the Lumix FZ82, a 60x superzoom compact.

The model follows the recently announced FZ2000 superzoom camera, although its FZ moniker indicates a more junior billing than that camera.

Superzoom optic

The new FZ82 has a lens that covers a usefully broad 35mm-equivalent range of 20-1200mm. This has been furnished with a Power O.I.S. system for stability and also boasts a 1cm macro option for close-up shooting.

Should you need a longer telephoto setting, Panasonic’s Intelligent Zoom feature doubles this to a maximum focal length equivalent to 2400mm. And, for even longer extensions you can partner this with the optional DMW-LT55 tele conversion lens.

4K Video

Images and videos are recorded with an 18.1MP High Sensitivity sensor, and processing is handled by an LSI Venus engine. Furthermore, in line with many other Panasonic models, users can also use both 4K and Full HD options for video.

This is supported by a 100fps High Speed Video setting, together with Time Lapse and Stop Motion Animation options. Panasonic has also included the familiar Live Cropping and 4K Photo settings as on many of its other models.

The company’s clever Post Focus feature, meanwhile, allows you to select the point of best sharpness in an image post capture. You can also call upon Focus Stacking if you need to, something that has also graced a number of other recent Lumix cameras.

Fast and connected

Those shooting sports or other action can program the camera to shoot at 10fps, or 6fps with continuous focus. Wi-Fi also features, as does a single card slot for SDHC and SDXC media.

The rear of the camera has a 1.04m-dot touchscreen, and this has been paired with a 0.2in, 1.17m-dot electronic viewfinder. Above this, a hot shoe allows the camera can be used with a broader range of accessories.

The Lumix FZ82 will arrive in March with an RRP of £329.99.