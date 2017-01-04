Panasonic Lumix DC-GX800 entry-level CSC

Latest entry-level Lumix CSC features attractive retro design

Panasonic has unveiled the Lumix DC-GX800: a compact, entry-level Micro Four Thirds camera with a screen that can tilt upwards and forwards for selfies. In essence, it’s an updated version of the 2-year-old GF7, but with a cosmetic redesign that makes it much better looking, and renamed to form a third tier in the flat-body GX series.

Built around a 16-million-pixel sensor, the GX800 gains 4K video recording and Panasonic’s 4K Photo mode. With a simple control layout, it’s clearly designed for beginners, but it could make a nice small camera for enthusiasts, too. The GX800 will come in a choice of four colours: all black, black and silver, tan and orange. It’s due to go on sale at the start of January in a kit with the compact 12-32mm zoom lens for under £499.99.

Panasonic unveils the LUMIX GX800: A sleek and stylish camera with advanced selfie and panorama shoot function technology

Compact System Camera (CSC) Featuring 4K PHOTO and 4K Video Recording

Panasonic is today launching the ultimate high performance compact mirrorless camera – the LUMIX GX800 – which offers great image quality for those who want to capture amazing scenery and unmissable moments. The DC-GX800 offers newly integrated 4K PHOTO and 4K Video all in a sleek, stylish compact body.

The 3.0-inch 1040K-dot static touch control screen boasts a 180-degree tiltable structure and the camera goes into Self Shot mode automatically once the monitor is flipped. In Self Shot mode, a variety of functions for selfies are available on the LUMIX GX800, including a newly-added 4K Selfie mode. Users can also choose to capture the background clearly or defocused depending on the situation with the new Background Control mode. Panorama pictures can also be shot in Self Shot mode.

The 16.0-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter and the new Venus Engine combine to achieve crisp, high-resolution images in fine details with high-contrast, impressive colour reproduction and maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity.

The LUMIX GX800 records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30p/25p(50Hz Area) or 24p in MP4[1]. Taking advantage of 4K technology, users can also enjoy 4K PHOTO shots and a variety of derivative functions, such as Focus Stacking, Post Focus and Light Composition.

For more creative freedom, Creative Control, Creative Panorama and Photo Style including L.Monochrome mode are included. The iA (Intelligent Auto) mode and Scene Guide make LUMIX GX800 easy to use. The camera integrates Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.

Capture unmissable photo opportunities with cutting-edge 4K technologies and stunning performance

The LUMIX GX800 is capable of recording smooth, high-resolution 4K videos yet despite its high performance, it boasts superior energy-efficiency within a compact design.

Thanks to this 4K technology, users can also experience 4K PHOTO to capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 4K burst file to save as a photo. In 4K PHOTO, three modes can be chosen from depending on the situation; 4K Burst, 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 4K Pre-burst. All of these functions in 4K PHOTO let the user save pictures in 8-megapixel equivalent high-resolution, which is good enough for printing in A3 size. A maximum of 150 frames in five seconds following a designated frame can be saved.

The LUMIX GX800 also comes with a Post Focus function that lets users select the focus area after shooting. This function was developed by combing the high-speed, high-precision DFD (Depth from Defocus) auto focus technology and 4K technology.

Achieve true-to-life detail and impressive colour reproduction

The LUMIX GX800 lets users shoot vibrant, true-to-life high-quality images with excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive colour reproduction. By removing the low-pass filter, the limiting resolution has been improved. The Venus Engine reproduces vibrant, impressive colours for images such as clear skies by dividing the hue, saturation and luminosity, and finely adjusting them separately. The combination of the Digital Live MOS Sensor and Venus Engine achieves clear image rendering with minimum noise, even in low-lit situations.

The Contrast AF System features DFD (Depth from Defocus) technology and excels in both speed and accuracy by exchanging digital signals between the camera and the lens at a maximum of 240 fps[2], resulting in ultra-fast auto focusing of approx. 0.07 sec[3].

The LUMIX GX800 will be available from March 2017 in Silver, Black, Tan and Orange and will RRP at £499.99.

[1] Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 5 minutes with [MP4] in [4K]

[2] Contrast AF with DFD Technology works only with Panasonic Micro Four Thirds lenses

[3] In AFS, at wide-end with H-FS14140 (CIPA)