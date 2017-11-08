Panasonic launches new flagship LUMIX G9 camera

Panasonic has announced its new flagship mirrorless camera, the LUMIX G9, which the company claims will offer the best LUMIX image quality yet.

The new model comes with an 80-megapixel camera high resolution mode for JPEG and RAW images.

Designed for serious wildlife photographers, the camera comes off the back of the top-of-the-range LUMIX GH5 that was released earlier in 2017.

Panasonic claims that the camera will offer its highest image quality for LUMIX cameras despite being built around the same Micro Four Thirds 20.3-megapixel Live MOS sensor as the GH5.

This is made possible due to processing algorithms, which have been refined to maximise resolution and deliver a proposed 25% improvement in dynamic range.

The camera also offers a new 80-megapixel high resolution mode to offer even higher quality in photographs. However, this will primarily be for stationary subjects due to a short delay between frames in the mode.

It comes with a standard range of ISO 200-25,600, which can be expanded to ISO 100 at the low end.

In terms of camera shake, the LUMIX G9 should also be able to compensate for this more effectively thanks to a new five-axis Dual I.S II image stabiliser as it now offers 6.5 stops of shake compensation.

In terms of pricing, the more expensive of two lens kits will see it bundled with the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH OIS for £2019.99.

The cheaper lens kit comes with a LUMIX G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH OIS lens for £1669.99.

The body-only price of the LUMIX G9 will be £1,499.