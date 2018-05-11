Panasonic launches Lumix FT7 – rugged compact with 31m waterproofing

The new Lumix tough compact camera is waterproof, freezeproof, dustproof, shockproof and pressure resistant.

Panasonic has introduced a new tough compact camera to its Lumix line-up. Following on from the FT5, the new FT7 features best-in-class waterproofing, enabling you to take it down to depths of 31 metres.

Other tough credentials of the camera including freezeproofing, dustproofing, pressure resistance and shockproofing. It has a 20.4-megapixel high-sensitivity sensor which is joined by a 4.6x optical zoom lens, providing an equivalent focal length of 28-128mm, with optical image stabilisation to help keep shots sharp when shooting in rocky conditions.

Electronic viewfinder

A new feature for the FT7 is the addition of a 0.2-inch, 1,170k-dot equivalent Live View Finder, which is ideal for composing images when bright sun prevents use of the rear 3.0-inch, 1,040k-dot resolution screen. The LVF also saves battery power, which can come in handy when shooting in harsh conditions – such as the very cold, while taking part in winter sports.

Further features include 10fps shooting, “Light Speed” AF, and Panasonic’s acclaimed 4K Photo mode which enables shooting at 30fps, with the ability to extract 8-megapixel stills in-camera.

The camera has Wi-Fi connectivity for sending shots to your smart device for uploading online, with the ability to use your phone to geotag your images also included. USB charging is another new function which has been added to the FT7, meaning you can charge it while on the go, using battery packs and like, when you may not have access to a standard plug socket.

Other useful features for outdoor-type adventures include an inbuilt altimeter, compass and torchlight function, which can be used without the camera being activated.

The Lumix FT7 price will be £399 RRP, and will be available in three colours – orange, blue and black. It is expected to go on sale from July.

