Panasonic and Jessops launch free Christmas market photography walks

The companies have collaborated to offer the walks across the UK

Photographers can join a series of free Christmas market photography tours taking place in a number of locations in across the UK.

The walks, offered in a collaboration between Panasonic and Jessops, will give customers the opportunity to go ‘hands on’ with newly announced kit, including the Panasonic Lumix G9.

Aimed at all skill levels, a tutor will lead the tour and give attendees instant feedback and advice on how to capture the best shots.

The events are taking place at Christmas markets across the country, including Leeds, Reading, St Albans and Nottingham.

They will begin with a short briefing at a Jessops store, followed by the guided tour around the local market.

While the talks give you the opportunity to test out some Panasonic gear, attendees can also use their own cameras on the walks.

Head of Imaging Marketing Barney Sykes said: “Our new Lumix G9 is going to take stills photography to whole new level.

“For anyone considering upgrading their camera this winter, or for those buying a mirrorless model as a gift, our Christmas market tours are an absolute must to get hands-on and learn more about what this camera is capable of.”