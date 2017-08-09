PaintShop Pro 2018 launches with faster performance and enhanced editing features

Canadian software developer Corel has revealed the latest version of its PaintShop Pro image-editing software. PaintShop Pro 2018 features performance and speed enhancements and a variety of a redesigned and customisable user interface that mean it now behaves better with high-resolution displays and pen and touch devices, as well as more than 125 pieces of exciting new tools including brushes, gradients, textures, and patterns.

Users will now be able to choose from a selection of complementary hues with 10 new colour palettes, find new ways to edit with 30 new brush styles, and get creative with 30 new gradients and textures and 15 new patterns. Speed increases let the program launch more than 50% faster than the previous version (X9), while the software’s most popular tools now respond with near-instant results. According to Corel’s statement, features like Depth of Field adjustments can be achieved up to four times quicker than before.

There’s also the addition of a new Dual Workspace Environment: two different viewing modes depending on the user’s skill level with PaintShop Pro and general comfort with image editing. For those new to photo editing or looking to focus on a core set of tools, there’s the Essentials workspace with an easy-to-use, streamlined look. Alternatively, more advanced users can switch to the Complete workspace for a more traditional experience, offering access to the software’s complete editing and design capabilities.

If one decides to go for the more expensive ‘Ultimate’ package they’ll also get access to Aftershot 3, Corel’s answer to Adobe’s Creative Cloud photography subscription for a single payment – providing digital asset management, RAW conversion, and lossless image adjustments – and Perfectly Clear 3 SE for restoring detail, colour, and other elements lost by your camera with its patented correction presets.

The software can also be bought with VideoStudio Pro X10 for a complete photo, design, and video editing package.

PaintShop Pro 2018 and PaintShop Pro 2018 Ultimate are available now. The basic package has an RRP of £69.99, the ‘Ultimate’ package is available for £89.99 and the Video Studio X10 bundle will run you £139.99. If you’re interested, there’s a free 30 day trial available at www.paintshoppro.com.