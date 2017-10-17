‘Our Restless Earth’: Winning photographs highlight the UK’s changing landscapes

The Geological Society has announced its 2017 winners for the Earth Science Week photography competition ‘Our Restless Earth’.

The competition asked for images featuring the geology of the UK and Ireland on a theme of the moving and changing earth.

Milena Farajewicz took first place with ‘Three sisters of Glencoe in autumn,’ while second place went to Emma Smith for ‘Clifftop bowling overlooking Loch Maree.’

Retired geologist Kevin Privett took third place for ‘Limestone weathering, Gower,’ which is a close up image of a limestone formation taken in the Gower Peninsula.

Kevin told Amateur Photographer: “I’ve always been interested in abstract and looking at the shapes of the rocks, so I took a few shots of the grey rock.”

“When you start looking closer, you start seeing the textures, the faults and the erosion – the little details,” he added. “Anyone can see them but I like to think I understand them as well and that gives me more satisfaction because I know what’s going on.”

The photography competition is part of The Geological Society’s Earth Science Week, which tries to promote geology to new audiences.

Kevin emphasised the importance of this: “With all these issues of global warming and climate change, volcanos, landslips and mudflows and all these things that are in the news, understanding geology is paramount to understanding how you deal with these ‘geo-hazards’ and you’ve got to do it properly.

“If people are interested in these things, then they care about them. If they’re not then they don’t.”

The winning images highlight the dynamic processes, which have shaped landscapes through the Earth’s tectonic history across the UK and Ireland.

The top 12 winning images will all feature in a 2018 calendar alongside being displayed at the Geological Society throughout October.

See the other ‘Our Restless Earth’ winning shots below.