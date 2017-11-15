On1 Photo Raw is now available for download

The software is pitched as an alternative to Adobe’s Lightroom

After announcing the development of the latest version of On1 Photo Raw in October, the software is now officially available to download.

Pitched as an alternative to Adobe’s Lightroom, a range of new features and improvements have been made to the all-in-one, photo-editing app. Users can enjoy a modern interface, while new features include an HDR module and tool to stitch panoramas together.

A number of features and improvements have been implemented based on feedback from photographers. The On1 Photo Raw Project allows users to vote and share ideas, which the software’s developers have plundered for inspiration.

Other key features include Global Mask Editing Tools; Luminosity Mask Updates; Colour Range Masks; Blur and Chisel Mask Tools and an intriguing feature called Versions, which allows you to create virtual copies of the same photo. Each version created can include non-destructive edits, without taking up additional space on your computer.

On1 Photo for Mobile gives you access to your portfolio on the move. Support for newer camera models, including the Nikon D850 and Sony Alpha 7R III, has also been included.

Despite the software name, On1 Photo Raw works with other file formats including JPEGs, TIFs, and PSDs. You can use the app as a plugin for existing software such as Lightroom and Photoshop.

On1 Photo Raw is available on trial for 30 days. It has a full price of $119.99, but existing users can buy it for $99.

Visit the website to find out more about the On1 Photo Raw 2018 editing tool on www.on1.com/products/photo-raw/

Are you planning on purchasing the On1 Photo Raw? Do you think it can rival Adobe’s Lightroom? Let us know what you think about the new editing tool in the comments below.

