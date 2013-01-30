Olympus XZ-10 targets low-light photography

Olympus has focused on photography in low light by launching a new u2018high-endu2019 compact called the Stylus XZ-10, featuring an f/1.8 lens.

Billed as 40% smaller than Olympus’s flagship XZ-2, the 12-million-pixel model sports a lens designed to deliver the 35mm equivalent of a 26-130mm zoom.

Features include a top ISO of 6400 and – like the XZ-2 – a lens ring for manual control of parameters such as aperture.

Variables such as ISO or metering can be assigned to an Fn button on the back of the camera.

Priced around £349 – and due in shops in late March – the XZ-10 boasts a 1cm macro mode, touch AF and a 3in, 920,000-dot, LCD screen.

Wireless transfer is possible using FlashAir and Eye-Fi Cards.

Eleven art filters can be applied to stills and movies. These include Cross Process and Grainy Film.